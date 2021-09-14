Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 586,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $145.57. 123,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

