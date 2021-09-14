Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

