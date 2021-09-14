Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.25. 34,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

