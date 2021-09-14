Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,315 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY remained flat at $$8.60 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 394,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,639. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

