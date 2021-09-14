Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $21,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. 2,253,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

