Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,067 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100,149. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.