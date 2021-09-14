Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 2,289 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $333,347,366. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,876.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,735. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,755.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2,461.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

