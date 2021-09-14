Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 4,410 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 2,011,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,291. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

