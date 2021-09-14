Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.37% of Terreno Realty worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. 6,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,585. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

