DeepOnion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,045.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $4,045.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,559,885 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

