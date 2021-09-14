DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.19

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $213,733.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00144085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00779145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

FIN is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

