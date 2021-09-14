DeFiSocial Gaming Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00079249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00121835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00172022 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.46 or 1.00054255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.18 or 0.07155419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.56 or 0.00915410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002902 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

