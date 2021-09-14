Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 492,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $813.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.53. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

