Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DWHHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$61.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

