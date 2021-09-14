DFI.Money Price Tops $4,557.49 on Top Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $175.90 million and $37.39 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $4,557.49 or 0.09750661 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00145553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.00823625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043530 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

