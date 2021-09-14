DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $983.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. Analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.