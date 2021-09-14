Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Lifted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,547.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 37,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

