DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.13. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 1,997,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,427. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

