DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Up 1,544.9% in August

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 1,544.9% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNB Bank ASA stock remained flat at $$21.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

