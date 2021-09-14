Dollarama Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.36.

Shares of DOL opened at C$55.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$45.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.87.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

