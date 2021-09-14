Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOL. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.36.

TSE:DOL opened at C$55.38 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

