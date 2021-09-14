Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWXZF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

