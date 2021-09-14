DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

DBL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.