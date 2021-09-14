DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

DTM opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $16,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,428,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $2,737,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

