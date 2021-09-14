Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 3,226 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

