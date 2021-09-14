Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $209.62 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

