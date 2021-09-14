Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

