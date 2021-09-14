Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 13,919 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,919 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

