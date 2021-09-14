Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNB. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

DNB stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.