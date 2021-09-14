Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Increases Dividend to GBX 65 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,503.59 ($19.64) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,400.71.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

