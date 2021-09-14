DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

