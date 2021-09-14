Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Eagle Materials has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $160.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

