EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report $100.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.18 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $398.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $424.44 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.81. 93,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $184.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.