Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $48.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

