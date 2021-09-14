Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

NYSE ATI opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

