Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.45 Million in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.11% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

