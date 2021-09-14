Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 243,683 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,683 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

