Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,091 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

