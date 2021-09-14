Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 6.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.12. 547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

