EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Trading Up 0.1%

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 4,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 50,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

EG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:EGGF)

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

