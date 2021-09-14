eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of eHealth worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in eHealth by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after buying an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $24,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

