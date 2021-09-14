Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, reaching $232.83. 76,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.98 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.