Elrond Trading Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $268.98 or 0.00594085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and approximately $621.33 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00125574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,123.35 or 0.02481092 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,398,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,439,705 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.