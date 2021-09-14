Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

EMR opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.