Eminer (EM) Market Cap Reaches $6.56 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Eminer has a market cap of $6.56 million and $646,896.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00811031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

