Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.56.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$38.54 on Friday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$34.13 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Insiders sold a total of 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986 over the last 90 days.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

