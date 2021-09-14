Empire’s (EMP.A) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.56.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$38.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.13 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total value of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

