Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,838 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

