Empirical Finance LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $743.00 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $693.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

