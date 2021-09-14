Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $143.15.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

